Despicable Me is one of the most popular animated film series set to return with a fourth installment. Gru and the Minions have won many hearts with their mischief and cuteness and will do the same in Despicable Me 4. Keep scrolling to know everything about the upcoming film.

Who are the makers?

Chris Renaud is the film’s director, with Patrick Delage as the co-director. The White Lotus’ screenplay writer, Mike White, has come on board the project to lend his talent. Rachel Levy heads the music department.

As per Collider’s report, Pierre Coffin, Ken Daurio, Chris Renaud, and Cinco Paul are the executive producers of Despicable Me 4. Janet Healy and Christopher Meledandri serve as the producers of the film.

Who will be in the movie?

Steve Carell will be returning as the reformed supervillain Gru in Despicable 4. Kristen Wig will play the role of Gru’s wife, Lucy Wilde, and Miranda Crossgrove as Gru’s adopted daughter Margo. Steven Coogan will be Silas Ramsbottom. Nev Scharrel and Dana Gaier will reportedly play Agnes Gru and Edith Gru, respectively. It also has Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal, the main villain.

Is there a trailer?

The Despicable Me 4 trailer has arrived, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from Despicable Me 4. It shows that Gru’s son is not very fond of the reformed supervillain. The whole family’s life is in trouble, and they would have to team up to defeat their enemy, Maxime Le Mal. It will allow Gru and his son to bond and come closer.

Check out the trailer here:

When is it going to be released?

Despicable Me 4 by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment will be released on July 3, 2024.

How to watch the Despicable Me movies before 4th one comes out?

The movies are available to rent on Amazon, and Minions: The Rise of Gru is also available on Netflix. Here’s how you should watch Despicable Me movies chronologically-

Minions (2015)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Despicable Me 3 came out in 2017, and the franchise, along with the Minions movies, have grossed around $4.11 billion. Now, all eyes will be on the fourth installment.

