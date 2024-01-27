Marvel has been going through a rough time with their movies not doing as well as the pre-Avengers: Endgame era and Jonathan Majors getting fired for his guilty convict. Despite it all, the fandom looks forward to any use or update on the Fantastic Four reboot like any other MCU project. Pedro Pascal has been reportedly selected to play the lead role of Mr Fantastic, a.k .a. Reed Richards. Now, rumors claim that Hollywood writers Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter would work on Josh Friedman’s script before filming begins.

Marvel has been keeping things secured in case of this upcoming comic book-inspired movie. The studio has announced nothing substantial, yet here we are with every detail that we found out about the MCU movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Cast –

There were several names in the mix for the lead role of Reed Richards, from Adam Driver to Matt Smith several names came up. As of now, Pedro Pascal is being considered for the part. As per Deadline’s report, he is in the final negotiations to appear in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Previously, we saw John Krasinski in the mentioned role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and his fans wanted to see him reprise the role, but not everything went as planned. Besides Pascal, the Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby, also seen in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise, is rumored to be cast as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman.

Stranger Things fame Joseph Quinn is allegedly being considered for the Johnny Storm or Human Torch role. The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach is reportedly being eyed for Ben Grimm, aka The Thing’s part.

Plot –

Marvel has kept the plot of Fantastic Four under wraps, but as per CBR’s report, it will not be an origin story. It will be the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 6. The potential villains for the film include The Mole Man and Rama-Tut. Either one of the two will go up against the group. Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet. However, Doctor Doom’s name has been coming up in speculations, but some believe he might appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Again, with Jonathan Majors firing Kang from the MCU, Rama Tut’s appearance is also in doubt; until some other actor replaces him, the chances of Kang’s return to the MCU are very slim.

Writers & Director –

Matt Shakman will be directing the film, but previously, Jon Watts was supposed to sit on the director’s chair. Watts is known for the Spider-Man franchise in the MCU, led by Tom Holland. Writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were allegedly appointed, with Josh Friedman providing the rewrites. Industry insider Daniel Richtman claims the studio has brought in Michael Weber and Scott Neustadter to work on Friedman’s script before filming begins.

Production & Release Date –

Fantastic Four’s filming is reported to begin in March this year, and it is slated to be in the theatres in May 2025.

Till then, catch up with all the MCU movies streaming on Disney+. And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When & Where To Watch Aquaman 2 Online: Release Date, OTT Platform & Everything You Need To Know About Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News