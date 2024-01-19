Stranger Things Season 5 updates have kept us hooked on our social media handles. Just a few days back, they went into production, and now their leaked pictures from the sets have sparked new excitement among the fans. Photos of Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard showcase their looks in the upcoming and final season of the Netflix series. Keep scrolling for more.

The Netflix series has Millie Bobby Brown in the leading cast, giving her massive fame and recognition along with the other actors on the show. After a long wait of three years, in 2022, the fourth season of the series came out, and again, the fans had to wait really long due to the Hollywood strikes last year. But earlier this month, they started filming, and hopefully, we will get to see our favorite group of nerds from Hawkins soon.

X account Stranger Things Spoilers posted photographs of Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike, and Gaten Materazzo from the set of Stranger Things 5, and they were very different from the previous season. Finn’s haircut in the pictures resembles his hairstyle from Season 1. For the unversed, Finn’s character Mike had long, curly hair in Season 4. Meanwhile, Gaten looked at what he looked like in the last season.

Gaten Matarazzo sported a Hellfire Club t-shirt and a baseball cap. He looked pretty intense in the picture. Several reports claimed that Stranger Things 5 is expected to have a time jump as the actors have grown up and are no longer teenagers. The time skip will help them cover the age discrepancy between the actors and the characters they play on screen.

Check out the leaked pictures from the set of Stranger Things 5 here:

Gaten Matarazzo was seen filming #StrangerThings5 in Hawkins High School! pic.twitter.com/BhLE8cSm6T — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) January 17, 2024

First look at Finn Wolfhard on the set of #StrangerThings5! pic.twitter.com/Iuu5XNcPNV — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) January 17, 2024

In 2022, the Duffer brothers told TVLine that a time jump is plausible. They said, “I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

Stranger Things 5 is expected to be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion & Iman Vellani To Present The Honors; Jujutsu Kaisen 2, Demon Slayer Secure Multiple Nods – See Full List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News