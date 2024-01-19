Marvel undoubtedly spends millions making a film or series, but sometimes they work and flop. One of the MCU shows which cost more than the 2012 MCU film The Avengers. We are talking about She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. It featured Tatiana Maslany in the lead as Jennifer Walters. The Disney+ series received a lot of criticism, and it’s safe to say that people did not enjoy it much, and it is reportedly not returning with a second season.

These Marvel projects have a lot of heavy CGI and hence require a hefty budget, but lately, they are being slammed for bad VFX and mediocre storylines. She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka Hulk. Her character, Deadpool, breaks the fourth wall, which happened so in the series, but the comic element is said to have gone overboard.

As per reports, each episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law costs around $25 million and has nine episodes in total. Hence, the entire budget of the series was $225 million, which is more than The Avengers’s budget of $220 million. The 2012 film had a huge star cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L Jackson, and Tom Hiddleston. However, the inflation over the ten years has to be taken into account as well.

Netizens are in disbelief and have shared their amusing opinion on it on X. Some defended the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series, while some found it revolting.

A user wrote, “This should be illegal.”

Another said, “that is embarrassing.”

A third netizen quipped, “What a great waste of money in comparison.”

One of them explaining the inflation wrote, “11yr difference $$$ Big Mac meal was like $6.50 Now like $10 so 40% inflation.”

A user quickly broke down the numbers and wrote, “$200M went into Bob and friends’ pockets and $50M spent for production.”

Followed by one saying, “If they made avenger today it would cost 400M but still she hulk used alot of budget.”

Another said, “It doesn’t exclude the budget issues at Disney, but 225M in 2022 adjusted for 2012 is 177M.”

And, “As bad as it was, that makes me sad. Not that it didn’t have potential, but c’mon, 225 million?”

A few days back, in an interview with Codenames LIVE! – The New Class Stream, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany gave a disappointing update on its second season and said, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

You can catch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and The Avengers on Disney+.

