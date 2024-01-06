Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, is a righteous man who lost over sixty years of his life after he got frozen in the ice. Chris Evans portrayed the role with great conviction and made it a fan-favorite character. In 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger film’s end credit scene, we saw him wake up in the present era, and after that, in 2012, he brought in Nick Fury to fight against Loki and the Chitauri invasion. But there is a gap between the 2011 movie and the events of the 2012 MCU flick.

While solo pictures helped us catch up to the origin stories of the MCU superheroes, in the case of Captain America, we never got to see his time coping with the modern world. The fans got to witness the updated Steve Rogers until a deleted scene from the 2012 blockbuster surfaced online years ago, which was a three-minute video that was an alternate introduction to Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. It featured his experience adjusting to the 21st century, according to Screen Rant’s report when The Avengers director Joss Whedon wanted the film to be told from Steve’s POV.

The deleted scene from The Avengers shows moments when Captain America discovers that his love, Peggy Carter, is alive and thinks of contacting her. It also displays his frustration at being a misfit in the modern century, and in the long run, the clip gives us perspective about why he chose to go back in time and spend his life with Peggy. His love for Peggy was the primary reason, but he always felt he didn’t belong in that time and era. It also had a cameo of Stan Lee and actress Ashley Johnson, the waitress who gets saved by Cap during the Manhattan battle.

The deleted clip from The Avengers was posted on Reddit’s r/marvelstudios; the netizens believe it would have been a great introduction for Captain America instead of what we got – Steve Rogers punching the bag!

A user said, “I think Joss said in some interview it was because he didn’t want it to feel like a Captain America movie, which is really stupid reasoning, in my opinion.”

Another wrote, “Agree, the way it is, it’s very clear it’s bum bum bum picking up the team members with a scene per. This feels like a couple different scenes because of the changes settings. Honestly, I wish they’d done something more like this at the end of the first Cap.”

A third fan said, “YES. I wanted more future stuff from unfrozen Steve.”

Followed by another saying, “It makes you understand his decision to stay in the past much clearer.”

One wrote, “yeah, that’s a good point. Joss was wrong to cut this part out, whatever his official reasoning was.”

And, “Damn. That’s the perfact intro for him. Could have even skip the Iron man intro for that.”

Check out the clip here:

As per reports, there were around thirty minutes of deleted footage from 2012’s The Avengers. Catch the MCU flick on Disney+.

