Jonathan Majors is all set to appear for his first interview after being found guilty of assault on former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The network released a short preview of the upcoming interview, and the actor breaks down in it, but it has been getting more backlash than empathy for the former Marvel star. He lost his part as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU owing to his guilty verdict.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty, and a six-person jury reached the verdict. The actor was accompanied by his family and now-girlfriend Meagan Good. The charges against him include misdemeanor and violation, and he could face imprisonment for up to a year. Majors rose to fame after getting the role of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, but Marvel and its parent company, Disney, fired him immediately after the verdict was out.

Jonathan Majors is now ready to face the world and appear for his public interview with ABC’s GMA segment. The interview will be hosted by ABC News Live’s Prime anchor Linsey Davis. The preview video clip of thirty seconds has gone viral on social media platform X. In the clip, Davis asks the Kang actor why he broke his silence and what his reaction is to the guilty verdict.

At one point in the preview clip, Jonathan Majors is seen breaking down, and while wiping his tears away from his eye, he says, “It’s been hard.” The host then asks, “Do you think you’ll ever work in Hollywood again?” The netizens are not taking it in a good light, as many criticize it by calling it a PR stunt to try to fix his image. Majors is getting a major backlash on X for this preview.

One of the users wrote, “Nah bruh, any hint of respect I had for Majors died after this shit, lmao. This shit is so staged and so clear that it’s a PR move. Also, why tf shit like this always on GMA.”

Another referring to Amber Heard‘s trial said, “Amber Heard was more believable LMAOO.”

One of the users quipped, “What a clown.”

A netizen wrote, “Why is it giving SNL?”

A hater commented, “This is so overdramatic.”

Another joined in and said, “This is cringe.”

One of them questioned, “Why isn’t he in jail?”

Followed by, “it’s been hard” what did u expect, dawg.”

And, “This feels scripted, and Disney owns this news outlet too, so.”

Check out the video here:

Here's a first look at @ABCNewsLive “Prime” anchor @LinseyDavis' exclusive interview with #JonathanMajors, his first interview since being convicted of assault, airing Monday, January 8 on @ABCNetwork's @GMA . pic.twitter.com/rsutt8EKu7 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 5, 2024

Jonathan Majors was last seen in Loki Season 2 as Kang variants, Victor Timely and He Who Remains. He was set to get his Avengers film in 2026, initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that seems unlikely now. Meanwhile, Euphoria star Colman Domingo is allegedly being eyed to replace him as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

