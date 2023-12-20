Euphoria was a magical outing for Zendaya and the whole cast. The Netflix series was a sensation all across the internet and brought immense fame to each and every member involved. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, is now breaking her silence on the unfortunate demise of their co-star Angus Cloud. Scroll below for all the details!

Angus passed away in July this year. His family shared an official statement with the media and revealed that his unfortunate demise took place weeks after his father’s death. His cause of death was determined to be acute intoxication following an accidental overdose. He was only 25 years old.

Angus Cloud played the role of Fezco, a kind-hearted drug dealer in Euphoria. The star cast is all set to shoot for the third season in the upcoming year. And Sydney Sweeney says she still hasn’t come to terms with her co-star’s death.

Sydney Sweeney was devastated when she learned about Angus Cloud passing away!

Recalling Angus Cloud’s death, Sydney Sweeney told Glamour, “[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying. Because it was just such a shock.”

Sydney added, “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming, and I won’t see Angus on set. [At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

However, Sydney Sweeney mentions that it is interesting to see someone passing away in the Hollywood industry because they’re still alive in many forms.

Sydney Sweeney’s tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Previously, the Euphoria actress shared a heartfelt tribute to Angus Cloud on her Instagram handle. She called him an “open soul” with the “kindest heart” who “filled every room with laughter.” Take a look at her post below:

We hope Angus Cloud is happy and at peace wherever he is!

Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming projects!

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs over her upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You. The film is directed by Will Gluck and is scheduled to be released in US theatres on December 22, 2023.

While Sydney plays the female lead, Glen Powell stars as her love interest. Several rumors claim that the duo are dating in real life, which has made the movie all more special for fans!

