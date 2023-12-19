Sydney Sweeney is Hollywood’s new ‘It Girl’ whose romance with red carpets has been our favorite love story this year. A superstar in the making, Sweeney’s professional front has been soaring as the Euphoria star continues to bag promising projects. But other than her thriving filmography, her affair with fashion has piqued like never before, and we love her new-found knack for pulling off risque outfits.

The 26-year-old will next feature in ‘Anyone But You’ with Glen Powell, and the word on the web is that the duo has hit it out of the park with their impressive on-screen chemistry. The film, which premiered in Australia last night, will be released in the United States on December 22.

Sydney Sweeney has been at the forefront of delivering high-end fashion moments. A beach baby at heart, she loves herself an itsy-bitsy bikini any day. However, every once in a while, the Handmaid’s Tale actress comes through to channel her divine feminine energy in bodycon fits, putting her versatile wardrobe collection on display. She also has a thing for sultry staples, and well, we are not complaining, are we?

After ringing in an early Christmas in a smokin’ hot red bodycon dress, Sydney brought her sultry sartorial game back in a sizzling white dress. The fashionista set tongues wagging on Monday night at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in a Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 outfit designed by Matthew M. Williams.

Sydney’s bold outfit, featuring a two-piece design, included a sheer draped top with an open back that was paired with a matching skirt. She teamed the look with Jimmy Choo platform sandals, accessorizing the look with Givenchy 4G crystal earrings.

It was a soft glam kind of night for the breakout star, who completed her look with pink-nude eyeshadow, feathered brows, thin eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and lightly kohled eyes. She further elevated the glam quotient with contoured cheeks with a hint of blush and soft-nude glossy lips. Her middle-parted hair was styled in loose waves, perfectly framing her face.

You can check out her look below:

Sydney Sweeney‘s attendance was enough to make a splash at the event. The star did not stick around for the premiere, and shortly after her red carpet appearance, she was seen boarding a private jet with her fiance, Jonathan Davino.

