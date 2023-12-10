Scarlett Johansson recently captivated us with her classic black and white LBD while hosting a soiree at David Yurman’s 57th Street flagship store in NYC. The stunning actress is the ambassador and the first celebrity spokesperson of Yurman’s jewelry house. She celebrated her association with Yurman on Friday night along with many guests. Keep scrolling to know more about the deets.

Scarlett has often been spotted modeling for the jewelry house of Yurman in their chic ornaments. The actress added more panache to the already esteemed brand, not to forget the star value she holds to her name. Scarlett is one of the highest actresses in Hollywood, with an estimated net worth of $165 million.

Scarlett Johansson graced the event on Friday night in an off-shoulder black dress with white puffed-out sleeves. The actress paired her outfit with black leather pumps and accessorized her look with a few dainty jewelry pieces. The Black Widow star sported a clean look for the night.

Johansson opted for a nude makeup look for the party. She sported a sheer foundation base with slight contour and blush on the cheeks. Scarlett had extended lashes and soft, smokey eyes. She also sported extended liner on the eyes. She chose to wear a nude-colored lip shade for her lips and added some glosses over it.

Scarlett Johansson sported a pair of diamond-encrusted white gold earrings with a giant emerald for accessories. She had a few bracelets on her wrist and a few statement rings. For her hair, Scarlett tied it up in a clean updo and secured it with a black bow matching her black and white ensemble.

Scarlett’s pictures from the gala have been all over the social media platform X. The actress might be absent from social media, but her fans have dedicated fan pages where they regularly post pictures of the Avengers star. Take a look at some photographs of the beautiful actress here:

Scarlett Johansson for David Yurman pic.twitter.com/tseJ2wJqFU — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) December 8, 2023

Scarlett Johansson is so stunning pic.twitter.com/971kmUIO52 — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) December 10, 2023

Scarlett Johansson at the David Yurman Holiday Party. pic.twitter.com/T4NUWKks1t — Scarlett Johansson fans (@Scarjofans) December 9, 2023

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Asteroid City alongside veteran actor Tom Hanks. She also recently addressed her MCU return alongside Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. The actress said she has no idea how she would return to life after sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. She told The Today Show, “I don’t know how that [would work], would that be like a zombie film? I mean, I think it might be; I think [Endgame] was the end, right? I don’t know how you come back from that. I would have to… it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a real marvel. But you know, who knows?” We would have to wait for that now, but till then, keep a look at this space.

