Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still loved by many, and her chemistry with Robert Downey Jr is one of the most adorable things to watch in the superhero franchise. She made her last appearance in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. But the actress has recently shared that she has never watched the highest-grossing superhero film in the studio. Keep scrolling to know the deets.

Paltrow appeared as Iron Man’s assistant in the first MCU film in 2008. She then reprised her role in the second and third installments of the film and other Marvel movies. For the unversed, she once wanted to quit the franchise after the threequel of the RDJ-led film series, but Downey convinced her and eventually returned for the following films.

According to a Deadline report, the Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow at the Red Sea Film Festival, revealed that she hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame and a few more MCU films. She said, “To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen End Game. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point.” She also spoke about how filming the first Iron Man film was completely different from what they did later on with the other MCU movies. Gwyneth revealed that the pilot movie was treated as an Indie, and the actors and director, Jon Favreau, had the independence to improvise.

Gwyneth Paltrow explained that when Iron Man was being made, it was at low stakes with Robert Downey Jr‘s sketchy past and everything. They were also free to experiment because it was similar to making an independent film. The actress has received a lot of criticism for her confession about not seeing Avengers: Endgame by the netizens.

People slammed Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow via social media platform X. A user wrote, “Too busy making b*tthole candles.”

Another said, “She stopped on the wrong one.”

One of them, again referring to her brand Goop, said, “She’s busy selling c**chie candles.”

A fourth user said, “White women be lying for no damned reason.”

One of the netizens quipped, “Is this the reason she had a limited exposure at the end of End game?”

Followed by another user saying, “That’s annoying.”

A hater wrote, “And that’s why I stopped listening to anything she had to say.”

Another quipped, “So she didn’t even see the most profitable movie she starred in, lmao. Gwyneth does not care at all about the MCU.”

Followed by, “I never understand why actors do this. Don’t you want to appreciate all your hard work? Or does the checks already do that for them ?”

And, “That’s funny cause a lot of ppl forgot she was even in the movie.”

A few days back, the Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow expressed annoyance at fans who keep pestering her to return to the MCU.

