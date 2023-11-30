t’s PDA season, for sure. Chris Martin‘s ex-lover and present girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dakota Johnson are clearly making us believe that life can be rainbows and unicorns. Can you wrap your heads around the fact that the exes are BFFs now? Well, we couldn’t until we saw the internet-breaking picture. Scroll to read further.

Gwyneth and Dakota both have illustrious careers in the Hollywood industry, and they have carved a path in the acting business with their own dedication and hard work. Gwyneth is popularly known for portraying Pepper Potts in Iron Man movies, while Johnson became an overnight sensation after her Fifty Shades movie franchise.

While we all assume that when your ex-partner is with another woman, it’s quite impossible to even be cordial, let alone be BFFs. But Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson are proving us wrong and how.

On November 29, Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram stories and held an “ask me question” session with her massive fanbase. One of her fans asked to show a picture of hers with Dakota Johnson, and without much thought, she posted a photo where both of them can be seen in jeans and jackets, wearing hats and holding “hands” on the backdrop of fall valley.

Well, it’s not the first time. Gwyneth has always been very kind and loving towards Johnson and vice and versa. Their friendship has shown us that not everything can turn into something negative.

Back in January 2020, in one of the interviews with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about Dakota Johnson and said that she loves her. She added, “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Well, that speaks a lot about their friendship. What are are your opinions about it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Deadpool 3’s Ryan Reynolds To Mock An Epic Scene From Avengers: Endgame [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News