Dakota Johnson is grateful for Chris Martin, and so are we! The actress recently opened up about her struggle with depression and how her lover supportingly pulled her out of it. They’ve been dating since October 2017 and have remained very private about their relationship. What is their combined net worth? Scroll below for the exciting piece!

Many wouldn’t know, but Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, had a major role to play in his relationship with the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress. For a very brief period, the couple called it quits, but it was the Iron Man actress who showed faith in their romance and encouraged them to get back together. They’ve been rock solid since, and fans are waiting for the wedding bells!

Dakota Johnson Net Worth 2023

Johnson is best known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy. While the exact numbers are unknown, she reportedly took home a salary of seven figures after the franchise’s massive success.

She’s also been a part of many other successful films like The Social Network, 21 Jump Street, Our Friend, and The Lost Daughter, among others. She was paid $2 million for her role as Anne Elliot in Netflix’s Persuasion (2022) and earns seven figures for each film.

The actress also owns a home in Hollywood Hills that she bought in 2016 for $3.55 million. Her earnings via brand endorsements have not been revealed, but we’re sure she charges a hefty sum for every project.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dakota Johnson has a net worth of $14 million in 2023.

Chris Martin Net Worth 2023

With over 100 million record sales and 7 Grammy awards, Coldplay is one of the most successful bands in the music industry. And its lead vocalist, Chris Martin, reaps massive benefits. He evenly distributes royalties with his co-members and reportedly gets tens of millions.

Fans would be excited to learn that Chris makes a lot of real estate investments. He owns two houses – a $14 million Malibu estate and a $5.1 million Tribeca penthouse with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. They also own houses in London, Brentwood, and the Hamptons, and it is unknown whether they sold or continue to co-own these properties.

Martin also purchased a Malibu beach house in 2019 for $5.48 million, where he resides with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Martin has a reported net worth of $160 million in 2023.

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson’s Combined Net Worth 2023

Dakota and Chris have a net worth of $174 million combined, with the Coldplay lead vocalist contributing to almost 91% of the fortune.

