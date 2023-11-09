Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s raunchy romance is not new in Hollywood. Their relationship reports had surfaced all over the media when they used to date each other. They were one of the ‘IT’ couples in Hollywood but couldn’t see a happy ending together. After breaking their engagement in 1997 and calling it quits, the duo came together in a conversation back in 2022.

After breaking up, Gwyneth went ahead to marry Chris Martin in 2003 and Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Pitt exchanged vows with Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and with Angelina Jolie in 2014. However, when the ex-couple sat down for a chat, they took a trip down memory lane of their relationship, and the Iron Man actress took a sly dig at the Babylon actor. Scroll ahead to read.

Brad Pitt sat down for the conversation to promote his brand line God’s True Cashmere via Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. During the chat, when the actress brought up her father, Bruce, Brad got a bit emotional and shared how he had come up to him at their engagement, “I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son’.” For the unversed, Brad and Gwyneth hit it off after featuring in 1994’s movie Se7en as husband and wife.

While reminiscing about their old days and taking a sly dig at Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.’ And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” referring to her husband Brad Falchuk and her ex-flame Brad Pitt. To this, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor chimed, “And I do love you,” and the actress shared a mutual response with ‘Love you so much.’

Earlier, in another interview, the Iron Man actress shared how she didn’t know what she was doing when she got engaged with Brad Pitt and said, “I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

Well, things have changed a lot in Brad Pitt’s life after divorcing Angelina Jolie. Now, he is currently in love with Ines de Ramon, while Paltrow is happily married to Falchuk with her two children from her previous marriage with Chris.

