Johnny Depp – the name is enough to make you understand who we are talking about. With a massive career in Hollywood, the actor is quite affluent and is one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. But do you know how much he earns per project and what are his prized possessions over the years? Well, if you don’t, then scroll ahead to read.

While Johnny often leads the headlines for his professional endeavors, his personal life is quite a hot topic of discussion. From his past relationships to his latest marriage controversy with Amber Heard and defamation case, everything has been in the news. But the actor never let it bother him.

From debuting with the horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street to featuring different movies serving different characters, Johnny Depp has shown his outstanding acting skills. Over the years, he has been a part of many prestigious projects, which made him earn huge paychecks.

For the unversed, the actor has an estimated net worth of $150 million, as per the latest reports. Read further to learn about the expensive assets that he owns!

Johnny Depp’s Owned Properties, Island & An Entire Village!

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has probably spent more in real estate than any other contemporary actor. As per reports, his property portfolio stands at USD 100 million, and the reports made it to the media during the lawsuit he charged against his management agency, TMG.

West Hollywood Property

Johnny Depp’s primary residence is the mansion No.1480 in West Hollywood on North Sweetzer Avenue. Back in 1995-1996, Johnny bought this abode that features his guitar collection, along with eight bedrooms and a recording studio. While he stays in the main house, it was reported that the property has five plots with a spread on an area of 10,000 square meters. While it has been stated in many reports that the actor paid $2.3 million for the main house, Johnny paid $19 million for the entire property.

Los Angeles Penthouses

During 2007-2008, Johnny Depp bought five penthouses in Los Angeles’ Eastern Columbia Building worth $7.2 million. This is where he used to stay during his marital phase with Amber Heard. While one of the five units used to be his studio, another one was used as a guest house. However, after their divorce, Depp had sold more than one of the penthouses for 12.78 million. Now, we don’t know whether he sold all of the five units or not.

Horse Ranch In His Hometown

He had bought a horse ranch in Kentucky back in 1995 for USD 950,000. However, six years later, he sold it for $1 million, but soon enough, he re-purchased it with $2 million for his mother. As per reports, Depp’s mother stayed in that house till her last breath. After her death, it was further sold at $1.3 million.

An entire Village in Côte d’Azur?

Johnny can go bonkers when it comes to buying properties. In 2001, Depp bought an entire village named Plan De La Tour in Côte d’Azur. While we don’t know the exact amount the Pirates of the Caribbean actor paid, it was reported that he spent $10 million on the renovation. Even though he tried to sell the property within the range of $27 million to $63 million, it still remains unsold and in his possession.

Mansion in Somerset

In 2014, Johnny bought an estate with an English mansion in Somerset for $16 million, located in Quantock Hills in Kingston St. Mary. While the property was priced at $2.5 million, he spent another $5 million. It was reported that Depp used to stay here during his defamation trial.

Johnny Depp’s Private Island

If the properties didn’t satisfy, here’s Johnny’s one of the most prized possessions. In 2004, Depp bought one of the largest properties spread across 182,110 square meters, a private island in the Bahamas, for $3.6 million, as per Forbes. He had married the Aquaman actress here.

Johnny Depp’s Yacht

In 2007, he spent $10 million to buy a yacht that used to be docked at the island. He had spent another $8 million to renovate it. However, the actor sold the yacht, named Amphitrite, in 2017 to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling at 27 million. But when it was under Depp’s name, he used to spend $350,000 per month for its maintenance.

Johnny’s massive car collection

It is now quite clear that the actor loves to live a King-size life. From owning two classic Chevrolets – a 1960s Chevrolet Nova muscle version and a 1959 red-and-white Chevrolet Corvette C1 to a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Land Rover Range Rover, a Lincoln Navigator, and a BMW 7 Series. Among the high-end cars, the Rolls Royce is the costliest and comes with a price tag of USD 550,900 for the basic 2022 model.

Depp also owns a set of fast cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche 911 993 Carrera S, and Ferrari 488 Spider. Apart from this, he also possesses an open-top Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet that comes with a price tag of $330,000.

Well, isn’t the Pirate living his dream life like a king? What say?

