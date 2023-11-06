Millie Bobby Brown is famous for her role in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Stranger Things. It is one of the most trending series, which is heading towards its final season. Apart from that, the actress has been roped in several other films and has managed to take home an impressive amount of money. The British actress is not even twenty years old and already has an amazing net worth.

A few months back, the actress announced her engagement with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi. The actress made her acting debut in 2013 with Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and her breakthrough role as Eleven came in 2016. The show became an instant rage and Millie a star. She has achieved a lot in her young age through her hard work. After swaying everyone with her acting, she also does well in the skincare line with her Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown is also associated with several prestigious brands and takes part in endorsements. Let’s look at the Stranger Things star’s estimated net worth in 2023, along with the salaries she received for her roles, among other things.

As per Deadline, Millie received around $30,000 per episode for Stranger Things’ first two seasons, which adds up to approximately $510,000. For season 3, she received $250,000 per episode. However, her salary for the 4th and the 5th season is yet to be disclosed, but it will surely be a lucrative one given her deal with Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared in the role of Enola Holmes in the Netflix movies by the same name. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she received a whopping $6.1 million for the first film and around $10 million for the second installment. For the first film, she reportedly earned an extra $800,000 in bonuses. As per The Blast, the actress received $1 million along with back-end profits for her role in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Besides that, she is also a professional model and made her modeling debut in 2017 via a Calvin Klein campaign. She has also taken on the role of a producer with the film adaptation of The Enola Holmes Mysteries. In 2018, she was on the list of 100 most influential people in the world by Time. Her earnings from the skincare line Florence by Mills are still unclear, but they add an impressive amount to her bank balance. MBB’s skincare brand, a few days back, ventured into fragrance too.

The actress has also invested wisely in real estate as she owns a house in Atlanta, where she resides, as per CAKnowledge. Besides that, she has houses in Spain, the US, and London [two homes]. As for luxury on wheels, the Stranger Things star has a Mercedes Benz V-class Marco Polo, Mini Cooper, Cadillac Escalade, and others.

The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, after taking on so many responsibilities and achieving so much fame at such a young age, has a splendid net worth of around $14 million. The actress has a lot more to accomplish in the coming days.

