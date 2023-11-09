When Taylor Swift is not touring, she is writing songs, and those who know Miss Americana know she loves to write and sing about her lovers, past or present. The singer has had many high-profile relationships, mostly contentious for various reasons – but her short-lived romance with actor Tom Hiddleston was an escape from reality that only brought her good things and a whirlwind trip around the world.

After Taylor Lautner, Hiddleston is one of the most liked exes of Tay by Swifties (the name for Taylor Swift’s die-hard fans). To date, Hiddleston and Swift only have good things to say about each other, and on one rare occasion, the ‘Loki’ star opened up about his romance with the ‘Cruel Summer’ crooner, revealing he had the best time of his life with her.

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift dated for a short while in the summer of 2016. Both Hollywood superstars, widely recognized for their contribution to their respective fields, had all the eyes on them. They first met at the Met Gala 2016 (where Tay also first met her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn), and Taylor reportedly wrote her song ‘Getaway Car’ about Hiddleston in which she talks about either literally or metaphorically sneaking away with him, comparing this ‘escape’ to fleeing from the scene of a crime.

Despite their heartbreaking split just three months after they began dating, Tom and Taylor never had hard feelings for each other. This one time, Hiddleston also mentioned having the best time with “incredible” Taylor Swift. “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he told GQ.

While the former flames never revealed why they broke up, US Weekly, citing sources, reported that the ‘Slut!’ singer was not happy about ‘The Night Manager’ star going public about their romance at such an early stage of their relationship. It’s noteworthy that when Taylor first met Tom, she was already in a relationship with Calvin Harris, and due to the same, many even went on to call Hiddleston her ‘rebound’.

Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, and she has been out and about in the town with her new lover. From dinner dates to attending his matches, Miss Swift is not afraid of PDA with Kelce.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston is engaged to English actress and writer Zawe Ashton, his ‘Betrayal’ co-star. The couple has a child together.

