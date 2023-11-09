‘Stranger Things’ Fame Millie Bobby Brown Makes A Sultry Fashion Statement In A Strapless Black Gown Featuring An Attached Metal Halter Neckpiece

Millie Bobby Brown needs no introduction. At an early age, the actress has made millions fall in love with her talent. Not just her acting skills but even as an entrepreneur, Millie has proved that she is an ace and can do whatever she wants in her life. The actress is also a fantastic fashionista, and her styling game is always on point. The Stranger Things star recently took the internet by storm in a stunning black gown as she posed with her fiance and to-be mother-in-law.

Millie has been in the industry for a long time now. The 19-year-old began her career at a very early age with a small gig in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013. However, her global breakthrough came with her role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things.

Apart from acting, Millie Bobby Brown is also an entrepreneur and producer. She enjoys a massive following of over 63 million on Instagram and often treats her fans with some glimpses of her daily life. The actress recently Shared some snaps from Glamour’s 2023 Women Of The Year Awards as she was joined by her fiance, Jake Bongiovi, and his mother, Dorothea Hurley.

The Enola Holmes actress arrived in a beautiful strapless black gown made in a rich fabric that perfectly hugged her body. The gown was held by a statement halter neckpiece made with a hollow metal pipe-like structure. Along with the dress, Millie Bobby Brown added gold hoops and matching rings. Her nails also had some elements of metal pieces that complimented her look.

Coming to her makeup, she opted for a subtle matte one with a nude base and mauve lips. She tied her hair in a messy bun, and her expressive eyes did the rest of the work. For a picture, the actress posed with her fiance, Jake Bongiovi, and his mother. In the caption, she wrote, “Such a wonderful night filled with love and celebration. To have both my mum and dad plus my American mom there for me, I felt so loved! And my fiancé, who I love immensely! I felt so special. Yay me. Yay women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend back in April. She dropped an adorable picture with her beau and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Once Looked Like A Tall Glass Of Champagne In A Dazzling Dolce & Gabbana Gown Captivating Everyone With Her Intoxicating Gaze!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News