Tristan Thompson is making amends with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, four years after his Jordyn Woods cheating scandal blew up on the internet, leading to his and Khloe Kardashian’s separation. The NBA star has specifically sought an apology from Kylie Jenner, who was then best friends with Woods, saying she was the most affected person throughout the entire dynamic. Scroll ahead to learn more!

In case you have not been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Tristan and Khloe were in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. The former couple shares two children: True, 6, and Tatum, 1. Despite Khloe maintaining they have broken up for good, Tristan has gone on record saying that he is still in love with her.

In the recently released promo for next week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Tristan Thompson is seen going on an apology tour as he aims to establish cordial terms with Khloe Kardashian’s family. The 32-year-old NBA star seems to have come to the realization that his action had consequences after the Good American founder told him, “In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

After admitting he is in a place now where he can own up to the mistakes he made, Tristan approaches a seemingly nervous Kylie. Tristan and Kylie are then seen having a discussion at the KHY founder’s house as he says, “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most,’ hinting at his cheating scandal with her best friend and model Jordyn Woods. For the unknown, Kylie and Jordyn ended their long friendship in 2019, shortly after the latter was reportedly caught kissing the NBA star at a party. However, the former best friends have now rekindled their friendship, as they were spotted hanging out together some time ago.

While Tristan Thompson has a positive co-parenting relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian is not really fond of her sister’s baby daddy. In a confessional, Kourtney asserts, “Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can’t fake it.” Upon meeting the athlete, the Poosh founder asks him if he feels anything after he cheats. Tristan, who appears apologetic, replies, “Disgusted.” This prompts another question from Kourtney, who asks, “Why does he do it then?”

Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times. Just before their daughter True’s birth in April 2018, Page Six revealed Tristan cheated on Khloe with model Lani Blair. They were reportedly seen kissing at the PH-D Lounge in New York City. Just when Khloe and Tristan were reported to have chalked out their differences to get back together, the NBA star was seen kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019. In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that he fathered a baby while he was engaged to Khloe, and this was the final nail in the coffin, putting a full stop to Tristan and Khloe’s chaotic relationship.

