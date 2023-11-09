Celebrities might lead a life of luxury with all the best products and facilities, but at the end of the day, they are normal human beings who more or less believe in certain notions. We all have one or two superstitions that we live by. Similarly, some celebs have their superstitions, from Jennifer Aniston to Taylor Swift and Megan Fox; here’s a list of 5 famous personalities from the entertainment world who indulge in some weird rituals and have a few bizarre beliefs.

We have heard of several kinds of superstitions for eons, like knocking on wood, walking under a ladder, and many more. They all have crept into our daily lives, and no matter how advanced things have become, we tend to cling to some of these age-old beliefs without questioning them. Maybe because a few times, good things happen when the variables involved in those situations are the same, and we start believing that if we keep things as they were, good things will prevail.

Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and others have their own set of certain notions. Here is a list of five such Hollywood personalities who stick by their beliefs, and a few of them are just weird.

1. Lady Gaga & Her Fear Of Losing Her Creativity via S*x

Lady Gaga is a renowned personality with an abundance of talent, not just as a fantastic singer but also as a talented actress. The Joker 2 actress has this weird superstition about s*x that if one didn’t have s*x with someone who cared about them, then that would mess up with their energy.

2. Taylor Swift & Her Lucky Number

Friday the 13th has an ominous ring to it. While many deem it unlucky, for Taylor Swift, thirteen has been proven lucky. She was born on the 13th of December, which was a Friday, and the Bad Blood singer considers it her lucky number. In 2009, she told MTV, Every time I’ve won an award, I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

3. Jennifer Aniston & Her Flight Boarding Ritual

Jennifer Aniston will probably always remain Rachel Green to her followers, and all the Friends lovers are aware of the show’s episode where Rachel got off the plane for Ross. Was it really because of Ross, or did she forget to do the pre-flight ritual? Just Kidding!

In real life, Jennifer Aniston has this habit of doing these two things without fail before getting on a plane. She always boards the flight with her right foot first and taps the outside of the plane for good luck.

4. Chris Martin & His Pearl Whites

Coldplay’s Chris Martin once told the Independent that he never goes onstage before brushing his teeth. He believes he only feels smart enough if he brush his teeth before going up.

5. Megan Fox’s Faith In Britney Spears

Fear of flight is not anything unusual; many people have it, including Magan Fox. The Transformers star listens to Britney Spears’s album while on the flight to calm herself. She told Mirror, “I know for a fact it’s not my destiny to die listening to a Britney Spears album.” She added that her plane wouldn’t crash if she had Britney’s songs on.

