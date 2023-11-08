Kristen Stewart’s fashion statement is as dynamic as the actress’s. It ranges from chic feminine to edgy and punky. The actress who rose to fame with her Twilight film series over the years has given us some unforgettable red-carpet moments. She is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood who often stays in the news not just for her films but for her personal life, too.

Today, we have brought you a throwback fashion story on the stunning actress when she nailed the minimalistic trend. The actress is known for her aesthetic smudgy liner and affinity for staying electric. She has millions of fans worldwide who still adore her as Bella, but Stewart has grown out of that role a long time back and proved her credibility as an actor over the years.

Kristen Stewart, as we said, never failed to impress us with her style statement. Last year, the Spencer star nailed a chic yet glamorous look on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Stewart opted for a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana custom golden-colored gown that was floor length. It was a sleeveless gown with thin straps and a wide neckline. But it wasn’t very revealing, giving a very classic look to the stunning actress.

Her gown provided her with enough glam for her to go accessory-less for the event. Kristen Stewart chose to wear a gold bracelet and a few statement rings to amp up the look.

For makeup, Kristen Stewart went for bold and brown smokey eyes. The Snow White and the Hunstman star wore a full coverage foundation with an airbrush finish and blush on her contoured cheeks. Her eyebrows were well groomed, and for the lips, Stewart went for a n*de shaded matt lip color.

Kristen’s medium-length hair was side-swept and kept on one side of the shoulder, providing a clean view. Her tattoos were also perfectly on display for everyone to appreciate the work of art.

The pictures were shared on X by her fan pages, including Kristen Stewart BR | Mídias.

Check out the Twilight star’s look here:

Kristen Stewart no Critics Choice Awards! 📸: https://t.co/atmYTO65HJ pic.twitter.com/yxewcFuEhy — Kristen Stewart BR | Mídias (@KSBRMidia) March 14, 2022

On the professional front, Kristen Stewart was last seen in Crimes of the Future, a sci-fi horror drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and others alongside the Spencer actress. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next film to come out, and hopefully, it will soon!

For more such fashion stories on your favorite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Marvels’ Brie Larson’s Lips Are Always Smooth & Shiny Because Of This Extremely Affordable $10 Lip Mask & You’ll Need This Before The Wintry Chills Sweep In!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News