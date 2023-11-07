The phenomenon that is Twilight took flight in 2005 after Stephenie Meyer’s first novel hit the shelves, launching a fantasy frenzy no one predicted. Meyer’s creation spun off into an empire of books and films, charming not only eager teens but also their equally enthralled parents, who thronged cinemas in droves—much to the amusement of news channels. Stars like Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner owe much to these films for their breakout roles.

The saga, although a box office bonanza, wasn’t spared the critics’ harsh light nor the mockery of cultural tastemakers. The simple tale of a teenage girl’s affair with a Pacific Northwest vampire became a magnet for mockery. For every ‘Twilight’ devotee, scores of snarky internet dwellers armed themselves with the infamous “still a better love story than Twilight” quip. The film also became a punching bag for film enthusiasts, who relished dissecting its every detail with ridicule.

Here’s a fresh take on the ‘Twilight’ movies, ranked for your (re)consideration. Be warned, spoilers lie ahead.

5. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Considered the runt of the litter, ‘Eclipse’ tantalizes with its core storyline—Victoria’s vendetta leading her to forge a bloodthirsty newborn army. Despite this seemingly epic premise, the film languishes as the dullest visual experience in the series. Promising vampiric combat takes a backseat to the overstretched love triangle of Bella, Edward, and Jacob. While Jacob’s snarky “I’m hotter than you” quip may live on in meme infamy, the film’s focus on its weakest romance threads makes for a largely underwhelming chapter.

4. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Often maligned and placed at the bottom of the pack, ‘New Moon’ edges out ‘Eclipse’ with its gutsy narrative choices. Edward’s absence propels Bella into a spiral of despair and daredevilry, and gives Jacob’s character a rich canvas to develop against the backdrop of werewolf lore. The film dares to delve deeper into the supernatural, introducing werewolves and their complex society. Despite missteps in representing the Quileute tribe, ‘New Moon’ acknowledges the indigenous narratives often overlooked in Pacific Northwest lore. A highlight is the creative portrayal of Bella’s grief to Lykke Li’s haunting “Possibility,” which elevates the film’s artistic merit.

3. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

Taking a page from ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ embarks on a two-part finale, escalating the saga beyond high school drama into the stakes of life, death, and the consequences of a human-vampire marriage. From the scenic wedding to the lethal childbirth, the film explores the profound complexities of Bella and Edward’s relationship. The palpable chemistry between Stewart and Pattinson shines, presenting a compelling depiction of their bond amidst supernatural chaos.

2. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

If spectacle is the measure, ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2‘ triumphs. With Bella’s vampire transformation and the introduction of their peculiar child, Renesmee, the film catapults viewers into a showdown with the Volturi. A visual treat, it culminates the saga with a spectacular showdown, world expansion, and a twist to rival cinematic masterstrokes. The film also manages to navigate the murky waters of Bella and Jacob’s controversial relationship resolution.

1. Twilight

The original film stands apart with its indie vibe and palpable freshness. Awkward camera work, a pervasive blue hue, and a relatively green cast contribute to its charm. It’s the sparing use of detail and careful world-building that anchors ‘Twilight.’ It immerses viewers in the misty enigma of small-town life, leaving us yearning for more. Cult classic scenes—from the iconic apple catch to the unforgettable vampire baseball game—cement its place in the cultural hall of fame. A true gem of young adult cinema, the original ‘Twilight’ is not just good; it’s a genre-defining classic.

Do you agree with our rankings, or is there another order that resonates with your “Twilight” experience? Share your thoughts, and let the debate begin!

