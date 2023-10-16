Kristen Stewart got the taste of fame, love, and bitterness in her career at a very young age. She came into the limelight with her Twilight franchise and her relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson. The actress was overwhelmed by the popularity she received from her role. She even shared her discomfort with the large crowds, fearing them turning on her.

Kristen played the socially awkward Bella Swan, who fell in love with Robert‘s vampire Edward Cullen. The films were based on Stephen Meyer’s famous novels of the same name. The movies became a rage when they came out and are a big part of what they are in their careers today. Keep scrolling to find out why Stewart was afraid of her massive fame.

Kristen Stewart once opened up about the dark side of such overwhelming fame to Blackbook via Access. Drawing a comparison to Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen, the actress said, “Edward is actually a really good parallel to fame. As a vampire, he has a sad, desolate life — fame is the same.” She continued, “Nothing about being a celebrity is desirable. I’m an actor. It’s bizarre to me that everybody’s so obsessive. I don’t want to be a movie star like Angelina Jolie.”

The Snow White and the Hunstman star then opened up about her discomfort with being among crowds of fans. She said, “I’m uncomfortable with crowds. I look out there at a thousand people, and I realize they could rush me and assassinate me. No security could protect me. Ostensibly, they’re fans, but I think about them turning on me.”

Further speaking of her character, Bella Swan from Twilight films, Kristen Stewart added, “When I first began doing interviews, I was shy about saying how much I respected the Twilight books and the role of Bella. It was almost as if I was ashamed to be doing these films. Quite the opposite. This is a challenging and great role, and I’m so in awe of the writing and the novels. Now, I’m comfortable enough to say that.”

Fame can sometimes be overwhelming and scary; Kristen Stewart’s fear was legit in that respect.

