When Robert Pattinson Revealed He Found Doing S*x Scenes With Kristen Stewart In 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2' "Pretty Ridiculous" - Here's Why

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were the ‘It’ couple in Hollywood for years. The duo, who first met on the sets of Twilight, soon became the face of the franchise, which turned out to be a massive success. Despite their relationship coming to an end, the two continued to play the on-screen couple. However, their on-screen s*x scenes were pretty “ridiculous” for Pattinson.

After keeping their relationship a secret, Robert and Kristen went public in 2009. The two broke up three years later as Kristen was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. However, the two again came together only to finally part ways in 2013.

In 2012, when the former couple were allegedly on a break, Robert Pattinson opened up about some raunchy scenes in their movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2. During a conversation with Australian talk show hosts Kyle and Jackie O, Pattinson revealed that doing the s*x scenes with Kristen Stewart was “pretty ridiculous.”

As per US Weekly, the actor did go into details when it came to speaking up about his experience. He said, “It’s just because you’re kind of shooting stuff to be PG-13.” The actor continued that he wanted to show it as the greatest s*x a vampire has and said, “It’s just trying to think of inventive ways to make something s*xy. It can’t just be a normal s*x scene. It’s supposed to be about, like, the greatest vampire s*x you’ve ever had.”

It seems that Robert Pattinson was under performance pressure when it came to the steamy scenes. However, he did pull is off well as the movie received positive views from the audience. Talking about his and Kristen Stewart‘s relationship, the duo went on separate press tours to promote the movie.

