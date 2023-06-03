Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impressing one and all. The use of AI tools in recent times has successfully blurred the lines between fantasy and reality, leaving people confused at times if what they are seeing is real or created. Now a new photo carousel – featuring Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clark and others is going viral on social media.

In this photo reel, the Hollywood actresses have been reimagined, opting for a simple life while on a spiritual journey in India – and it looks pretty real. Scroll below to see which Hollywood beauties made the cut and how ethereal they look.

Created with the help of the AI tool Midjourney, the AI-reimagined pictures feature Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, and Emilia Clarke. The pictures see Hollywood’s A-list actresses wearing saffron-ish ensembles accompanied by some traditional accessories, rudraksha, beaded, and floral jewellery.

In the AI-generated pictures, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston all sport clear foreheads, while Emilia Clarke opts for a small bindi. The others – Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Zendaya, Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron, adorn maang tikkas to complete their ensembles. Nude makeup, lit-up faces and gorgeous smiles adorned every one of their faces. With the scenic background of Varanasi, the Hollywood divas are seen roaming in the holy city.

Shared by the Instagram account wild.trance, the post caption reads, “In a captivating scenario, imagine a Hollywood female actress, known for her glamorous appearances on the silver screen, deciding to embark on a spiritual journey in India. She embraces the path of an Indian monk and finds herself walking the ancient streets of Varanasi, a city renowned for its profound spirituality and religious significance.”

Take a look at Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clark and other Hollywood actresses as reimagined by AI in India here:

What do you think of these AI-reimagined images? Let us know in the comments.

