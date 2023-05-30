The one recent actor who has talked about filming s*x scenes in movies openly and candidly is Robert Pattinson. From mast*rbating in front of the camera to throwing up, the actor has talked about everything. Once, he even got candid about shooting steamy intimate scenes in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn with his then-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart. But instead of feeling comfortable and at ease, he was actually embarrassed! Scroll on to find out why.

The Twilight Saga was adapted from the book by the same name by author Stephenie Meyer. Rob played the role of the main vampire, Edward, and Kristen, his mortal love interest, Bella.

In the first part of the last instalment of the franchise, Bella and Edward, aka Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, finally consummate their marriage. In a more traditional way, they have s*x, and as per the actor, filming the scene was quite difficult for them. During an interview with Espectacular TV, the actor said, “We were staring into the camera doing org*sm faces and stuff, and it becomes unbelievably embarrassing. But I think it ended up good at the end, I think.”

As per News24, in another interview, Robert Pattinson spilled some major details about the scene with Kristen Stewart and said, “It wasn’t me, it was Kristen. I’m still doing the same thing, the general movement. Normally you have problems with ratings like n*dity, but this was literally about the movement. Thrusting! They kept telling me not to move.”

He even informed them that things got too far, and the makers wondered if a leash should be brought in. While talking about it, he said, “They wanted to have a leash so you couldn’t thrust past a certain point. Just the tip or something! That doesn’t mean anything; it’s just a figure of speech. I mean, they want to see thrusting, not probing.”

Whoaa…that sounds steamy!

