Selena Gomez was seen losing her calm during her time at Beyonce’s concert in Paris. It all happened after the security guard allegedly misbehaved with her fan. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber fans came forward with their ulterior motives and labelled her ‘psycho, attention seeker, weird, violent’ amongst other names. But JB is now allegedly behaving rudely towards the crowd, and netizens are furious. Scroll below for details.

Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has had a tough time even since their wedding in 2018. She has been called out multiple times by Jelena fans, who hold her responsible for their breakup. In the latest social media war, Baldwin was even termed ‘mean girl’ and later revealed online hate is the reason why she’s not embracing motherhood.

A lot of comments labelled Selena Gomez ‘weird’, ‘psycho’ ‘attention seeker’ after her video of her tiff with the security guard surfaced on the internet. Last night, Justin Bieber was spotted in Monaco alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber. He covered himself in a grey oversize hoodie and paired it up with light blue denim. The supermodel, on the other hand, opted for a lime green tiny bodycon dress.

As Justin Bieber walked near the paps, he started screaming, “Hey guys, don’t be weird… that’s weird… that’s weird… that’s really weird.” He kept repeating himself before leaving the venue and entering his car.

A user reacted to the video and wrote, “a few days ago beliebers started spreading fake news that Selena was using c*caine and now JB appears again completely aggressive and calling people “weird.”

Another Selena Gomez fan pointed out, “them used a video of Selena defending a fan to call her “violent” and now this man shows up again being completely angry for no reason”

“Justin is always like a little angry bird whenever paps are around,” another wrote.

“Does he normally walk that way? He looks high,” a comment read.

a few days ago beliebers started spreading fake news that Selena was using c*caine and now JB appears again completely aggressive and calling people "weird" pic.twitter.com/DofTFmYjTG — jo (@fetishxsel) May 29, 2023

It looks like it’s Justin Bieber vs Selena Gomez all over again!

