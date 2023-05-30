Kim Kardashian isn’t giving up on love anytime soon. The reality star was married to rapper Kanye West for six long years. The couple has four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. She moved on with Pete Davidson and his BDE but the relationship didn’t last as long as we expected it to. The diva is now seemingly taking a dig at her ex husband while revealing a quality in men that makes her h*rny. Scroll below for all the details.

Previously, Kim K had been married to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she eloped with at the age of 19. He filed for divorce in 2003 and it was a whole lot of drama with accusations of physical, emotional abuse along with consumption of ecstasy. The beauty gave another chance to ‘happily ever after’ with her marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011. But they called it quits within 72 days, citing irreconcilable differences. She then moved on with Kanye West and rest, as they say is history.

In a latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared one thing she looks for in her partner. “Good teeth. Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she responded.

Well, there’s no denying that Pete Davidson qualifies both qualities – BDE and good teeth. Plus he was always affectionate towards her kids. We would love to witness them reconcile, what about you guys?

But wait, the list doesn’t end there. Kim also added that she’s looking for a role model, someone especially her boys could look upto. And she clarified that she doesn’t want “no heavy baggage, I have enough.” Just not that, the Kardashian sister also clarified, “no balding” before she added that she’d caress the bald head if she’s in love.

It only makes us wonder if she’s taking a dig at Kanye West because we all know how that ended!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

What are your thoughts?

