Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s divorce was a highly publicized one as everyone was discussing what happened to the ‘It’ couple of the tinsel town. Throughout the time the duo was together, they gave major couple goals, and everyone wanted a relationship like theirs. However, troubles began in their paradise after a few years of marriage and it all came crashing down in 2005 as they officially split up. But did you know the Friends star was already confused when she and Pitt were finalizing their divorce and had mixed feelings? However, she did not know what happened in 2004 when their marriage came to an end.

Jen An and Pitt have known each other since 1994, but they did not start dating until 1998. A year later, the Fight Club star popped the question, and they were married by 2000. In 2005, the duo left their fans in shock by announcing their split.

The exact reason behind Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s divorce is still unknown, many believe it had something to do with the latter’s involvement with Angelina Jolie. In 2006, over a year after her split from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her feelings in an interview with Vanity Fair. She revealed she rented a bungalow in LA after her split from Pitt as they waited for the legal proceedings.

Talking about her feelings, the We’re The Millers star said, “Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I’ve thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I’m also doing really well.”. I’ve got an unbelievable support team, and I’m a tough cookie.… I believe in therapy; I think it’s an incredible tool in educating the self on the self. I feel very strong. I’m really proud of how I’ve conducted myself.”

Jennifer Aniston further admitted to having moments of “anger, hurt, and embarrassment” while dealing with the divorce. As she tried to figure out what happened during the few months of 2004, she said she did not know. The actress added that she chose to move away with as much integrity, respect, and dignity as possible.

Soon after their divorce, Brad Pitt was out and about with Angelina Jolie. The duo tied the knot in 2014 and divorced in 2016. Jennifer Aniston also got married to Justin Theroux but parted ways in 2017.

