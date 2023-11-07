Brad Pitt has been and will always be the crush of millions of people. From his 90s era with the baby face to his current rugged handsomeness, he has us all swooning over his good looks while men want to know about his skincare regime. We have got you covered, guys! A video of the actor has gone viral on social media, where he shared his daily skincare routine, and to know about it in detail, make sure to stick to the end of the article.

Brad has been very inspirational when it comes to fashion and styling. When the actor attended his Bullet Train‘s premiere in a skirt, it made headlines, and he was widely appreciated for his fashion choice. Pitt definitely looks dapper in suits, but his casual looks are all so attractive. When men are also paying attention to a proper routine, Pitt also shared his minimalistic yet practical steps for good and healthy skin.

After ruling the world of cinema with his exceptional acting talent, last year Brad Pitt ventured into the skincare line with his Le Domaine. It is reportedly a luxury brand that is genderless and includes a cleanser, serum, cream, and other anti-aging products. The actor, while interacting with Vogue Beauty, shared his simple and minimalistic daily routine, which only has a few steps.

Let’s take a look at the step-by-step daily skincare schedule of Brad Pitt:

1. Face Wash/Cleanser

Cleaning the face of dirt and makeup is the primary step of any skincare routine. Brad Pitt, in this video, has put a lot of stress on this step. You should opt for a product that suits your skin. It will remove all the impurities and clean the pores.

2. Serum

One of the steps of CTM is toning, but the Fight Club star skips it and goes straight to serum. Serums have been a blessing for people as they have a high concentration of active ingredients that treat the skin by going deep into the skin.

3. Day Cream

After the serum, Brad Pitt talks about applying a day cream to keep his face plump and well-moisturized. It is also an essential and inevitable step in the process of achieving flawless skin.

4. Night Cream

At night, the actor repeats the initial process of cleansing his face, which he says he’s committed to. After that, he again dabs a bit of serum and follows it up with a night cream to call it a day.

Brad Pitt’s skincare routine is straightforward and ideal for those who are lazy and dread the long process, including several other additional steps. They can just follow these few easy steps, which won’t even take up much of their time.

You can check out Brad's video posted by Vogue Beauty on Instagram here:

