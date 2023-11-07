American superhero film The Marvels is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. As the film is only a few days away from its theatrical release, the final trailer has arrived, showing more glimpses of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Brie Larson’s upcoming appearance in the MCU extends beyond a mere Captain Marvel sequel. She is set to star in a team-up film alongside Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Photon, building upon their individual storylines from the Ms. Marvel and WandaVision TV series. Notably, the latest trailer has officially confirmed an exciting super-cameo from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

The Marvels trailer revisits the epic battle waged by The Avengers against Thanos, notably highlighting the brief but impactful moment when all of the MCU’s superheroines unite to support Captain Marvel. This teaser also establishes the challenges that lie ahead for the trio as they confront a formidable new adversary, the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, portrayed by Zawe Ashton.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie appears in The Marvels final trailer, telling Captain Marvel, “You can stand tall without standing alone.” Then, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury teases another surprise. “They’re here,” he says. (Who could Fury mean?) This has raised questions among fans. Watch the trailer below:

Rumors are swirling among enthusiasts, pondering whether The Marvels may serve as a precursor to the A-Force, a Marvel comic series featuring an all-female Avengers team. This series was initially published in 2015 during the “Secret Wars” crossover event before being incorporated into the main storyline. It’s worth noting that “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been announced as the concluding chapter of Marvel’s ‘Multiverse Saga’ and is slated for a 2027 release, prompting fans to speculate about potential tie-ins to the cinematic universe, reports Variety.

Notably, the cast of the film includes notable talents such as Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh. Marvel Studios’ chief, Kevin Feige, served as the film’s producer, marking it as the 33rd title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s executive producers are listed as Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins. The screenplay for The Marvels was co-written by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther & Avengers: Endgame Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & His Three Children Die In A Tragic Car Crash

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News