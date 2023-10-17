The Avengers! What’s the first thing that comes to your mind after reading this? Probably, a group of superheroes grouped up in unison to eliminate the damaging elements from Mother Earth. But do you know the one that laid the base for everything that came after it? The 2012 film was released with a lot of doubts and confusion by Marvel Studios.

Yes, the Iron Man, Hulk (not really) & Thor movies did well for the studio, but The Avengers was the one that was designed to be the game-changer, the ‘make or break’ film of the MCU. Everyone at the production house was way too cautious with every single step they took with this one.

That brought a whole lot of pressure on everyone, thinking about every little thing regarding the big worldwide release on 4th May 2012. So much so that the makers were thinking about the title till the very last moment and how anything and everything could affect the reception because of the same.

The makers also thought about the Uma Thurman‘s forgotten 1998 flop, which had the same title, ‘The Avengers’. But, because that film was a flop, it was less likely to affect the monumentally budgeted superhero saga in the United States. The real problem occurred with the film’s release in the United Kingdom.

What happened in the UK? While Uma Thurman’s movie didn’t have any impact on the film in the US, it definitely mattered in Britain because that film was adapted from a legendary British espionage television series released in 1961. The TV series ran over the span of 8 years, covering 162 episodes, and the label of a classic TV show over the coming years.

That bothered Marvel & Disney, and they didn’t want any die-hard fans in the UK to go and watch the film with any preconceived notions about it. They also wanted to steer away any confusion regarding 2012’s The Avengers being based on the 1961 TV Series and hence decided to rename the film just for the UK audience. Yep, The Avengers wasn’t released as we know it worldwide in the UK.

In Britain, even today, there’s probably a chance many won’t know what film you’re exactly talking about if you go and ask, “How did you like 2012’s The Avengers?” Some could go blank and ask, “Which movie are you even talking about?”

The title with which The Avengers had in the UK is ‘Marvel Avengers Assemble.’ Ironically, the title emerged to become an iconic dialogue mouthed by Captain America 7 years later in the final film of the saga Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Tom Hiddleston, with Stellan Skarsgård and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. It is directed by Joss Whedon.

