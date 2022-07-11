While Thor: Love And Thunder has just enjoyed its first weekend at the Box Office, the film has a long journey to go. The movie that was much anticipated and awaited saw its release last Thursday in India and on Friday across the world. Starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Taika Waititi, the surprise packed movie is entertaining and impressing a majority. While Christian Bale and Natalie Portman became the highlights of the film, one cannot deny Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie might just become a cult.

Advertisement

The movie that delved into the life of God Of Thunder after the events of Endgame, also took us to the new Asgard and where it exactly is. What turned out to be the biggest hooting moment was the fact that the new landscape was ruled by Valkyrie and she is the new King. Yes, she is King, not a Queen, how fascinating.

Advertisement

What is much more fascinating is the fact that the interesting world of Valkyrie might just get a spin-off now. We aren’t the ones speculating this, but Tessa Thompson herself is dropping hints just so you can catch them. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tessa Thompson is on a promotional spree for Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor is being asked about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost in every interview. One such as per Comicbook asked her if there are any chances of a Valkyrie Spin-off. And dropping some hints, she said, “I don’t know. I love playing the character so any chance I get to play her in any form, I’m happy to.”

Meanwhile, in the past Tessa Thompson has spoken about how Valkyrie’s s*xual orientation was discussed and induced in the script responsibly. “It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don’t, frankly, have a lot of room for storyline,” Thompson told the site. “So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she’s a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn’t mean she’s not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard’s Insurance Company Refuses To Pay For Her Damages Against Johnny Depp, Instead Sues Her For ‘Willfully’ & ‘Maliciously’ Defaming Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram