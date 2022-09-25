Hollywood star Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.

During an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor Brad officially unveiled his genderless skincare brand, which features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard, reports independent.co.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the announcement of Brad Pitt’s company, Le Domaine has released a few products, including moisturisers and facial serums.

However, since the release, the price tags of Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine products have been heavily criticised online, where fans have questioned the exorbitant prices for the skincare.

According to the Le Domaine’s website, the facial serum costs $385 (over Rs 31,000), while the moisturising cream is $320 (Over Rs 25,000).

A liquid cleanser, described as the “cleansing emulsion,” is slightly cheaper, with the website listing the product for $80 (Rs 6,000).

Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine’s website also notes that it will be releasing a fluid cream in January, which will cost $310 (over Rs 25,000).

Customers can also purchase refills of the products, which range from $260 (Rs 21,000) and $350 (Rs 28,000).

Must Read: Brad Pitt Calls George Clooney “The Most Handsome Man” At Present But Guess His All-Time Favourite?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram