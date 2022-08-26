There are plenty of new skincare brands out there in today’s world. From international to homegrown, few brands have been doing exceptionally well in terms of the deliverables and there’s one brand in particular that I’ve been using over a month and I’m totally blown away by their results. I’m talking about ‘Chemist At Play’s Hydration Range’. The brand is India’s first ceramide based skincare brand and is making headlines for its raving reviews from beauty junkies. Scroll below to read my honest take on it.

Advertisement

We often use skincare products that don’t penetrate the skin at a deeper level and that’s where the ceramides come in picture. CAP has different categories to deal with all kinds of skin and I got my hands on the hydration one and I could feel the difference after just one application.

Advertisement

Here’s what all products Chemist At Play’s Hydration Range consists of:

Chemist at Play Hydrating Face Wash With Ceramides, 7% Zemea + 2% Pentavitin –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

I’m not even kidding but this face wash is magical. Ever since I’ve started using this product, my skincare game has changed entirely. This is so hydrating and you could feel the difference after the first application and it’ll be the only face wash you’ll use henceforth from your junk. It leaves my skin supple and is very gentle on the skin. The product is priced at Rs 399 which I think is quite affordable keeping in mind the competitors.

Chemist at Play Hydrating Face Toner with Ceramides, 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid + 0.5% Pentavitin –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

Next in line is their toner which also happens to be very hydrating and I’ve been using it in both AM & PM skincare regime. It gives an instant boost of hydration to your face and I always keep it in my bag and keep spraying this the entire day to make my skin look refreshed and dewy. The product is priced at Rs 360 and it is honestly a steal deal if you would ask me!

Chemist at Play Hydrating Face Serum with Ceramides, 11 Kda Hyaluronic Acid + 10% Niacinamide –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

If you’re someone who has dry skin even in summer but the T-zone becomes oily then my friend, you’ve landed at a very good place. This serum has been a game changer for me and ever since I’ve started using this, I can’t convince myself enough to use any other brand hydration serum. I’m not even guilty about it to be honest as this serum is not sticky, retains the moisture in skin for longer periods of time and is fragrance free. What else does one want, right? Hehe! The product is priced at Rs 649 and is worth every penny.

Chemist at Play Hydrating Body Wash with Ceramides, 3% Pentavitin + 8% Zemea + 1% Niacinamide –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

It smells so nice and works wonders on the body. The brand has basically nailed the game by targeting both skin and body care with their amazing range of products. This body wash is so gentle on the body and leaves it all nourished. The product is priced at Rs 399.

Chemist at Play Dry-Normal Skin Body Lotion with Ceramides, 5% Niacinamide + 2% Zemea –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

This is such a gentle boost of hydration for someone who has extremely dry skin and often gets dry patches on the body. Trust me and buy this genie in a bottle ASAP and thank me later. From the ingredients to texture to being fragrance free, I can’t recommend this product enough. It is priced at Rs 499 but once you use it, you’ll get hooked to it.

Chemist at Play Under Arm Roll On With Essential Ceramides –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemist At Play (@chemistatplay.official)

THIS PRODUCT DESERVES A STANDING OVATION and I’m not even kidding. I’ve been using this roll on for over a month and I’m addicted to it. The results have been beyond amazing and if you’re someone who usually shies away from wearing sleeveless because of dark underarms, this spectacular product is your answer my friend. It not only keeps the odour away but also works on the pigmentation of the underarms. It is priced at Rs 399 and I’ve already restocked it twice and would recommend you 10/10 for this.

You can buy this entire hydration range here. Also CAP is silicone, paraben, cruelty and gluten free, so use it without any guilt.

For more skincare reviews, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Blur Review! Want Trendy Makeup Products On A Budget? Try This Home-Grown Brand That Has The Best Lipsticks & Glosses For Every Colour & Gender

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram