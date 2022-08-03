Today, the skincare industry is so vast that it’s impossible to choose products from that one brand which has everything that works for all age groups, genders and skin types. We are in a phase where homegrown brands are actually doing better than the existing international brands in the market. Today, I’m going to talk about one brand which has left me surprised with the results of their products and I’m truly in awe of it. It’s none other than Pilgrim. Scroll below to read my take on it.

Now Pilgrim happens to be a brand which is pretty new in the market but is often the talk of the town for its amazing products that have been receiving raving reviews from skincare junkies. It’s a vegan, cruelty free, dermatologically tested brand with no toxins, parabens and sulphate in their products. The concept behind the brand is so beautiful that it’ll inspire you to only use the best ingredients on your skin, hair and body.

I’ve been using this homegrown brand for over a month now and will talk about how I liked their products while also recommending some of my favourites to you. I’ve dry skin and I usually prefer products which soothes my skin, makes it look hydrated and plump.

Pilgrim is one brand which is my recent favourite and not because I was influenced by someone on social media but because the results of the products spoke for themselves. The results are visible on the face from the very first application and take my word for it.

Now let’s take a look at some of my favourite products from the brand:

Squalane Foaming Face Wash –

The Squalene foaming face wash by Pilgrim comes with a soft brush which makes it easy to use and is hassle free. For someone who has dry skin like me, this is a holy grail product from the very first use and absolutely won’t make your skin dry. It has Kiwi extracts, Squalene and Vitamin B which leaves your skin baby soft from the first application. It is priced at Rs 350 which honestly is a steal deal.

Squalane Glow Sleeping Mask –

I can just keep raving about this magic potion in a tub and I’m not even kidding about it. I’ve been using it thrice a week and it has made my skin so soft and I wake up with a dewy face in the morning. It comes with Hyaluronic, Squalene and Alpha Arbutin and is ideally really good for dry and irritated skin. I’ve been using it for over a month now and totally love this genie in a tub. It’s priced at Rs 550 and I would recommend it 10/10.

Red Vine Under Eye Cream with Retinol & Vitamin C –

I don’t usually recommend eye creams but this one has become my favourite of late. I’ve used various high-end brands and none of them have seemed to work in my case except Pilgrim’s eye cream which comes with Retinol, Vitamin C and Vine. It slowly fades away your dark circles and gives an instant relief to those puffy eyes. The product is priced at Rs 450.

Squalane Toner & Mist –

I love mists. It’s my favourite part of the skincare; like I can just keep spraying mists on my face and never get tired of it. Haha! Pilgrim’s squalene toner is very gentle on the skin and comes with Aloe Vera, Squalene (obviously) and Kiwi extracts. It has a little strong smell for those who don’t like using fragrance in their skincare routine but settles within seconds without leaving skin irritated. It is priced at Rs 300.

I really like how Pilgrim has made essential ingredients affordable for everyone. This was my take on this hidden yet an absolutely amazing brand. Do try out their products and let me know your experience on the same in the comments below.

