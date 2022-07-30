Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 was held in the city last evening and was a star-studded affair graced by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp and looked like royals as the showstoppers of the main event, one of the celebrity guests of the evening has us going gaga over her looks. And if you thought it was Genelia Deshmukh, then your bang-on right.

Genelia arrived for the fashion show along with hubby Riteish Deshmukh. While the Ek Villain actor looked dapped in a black suit paired with a white shirt, black bow-tie and black formal shoes, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue sequined saree designed by Malhotra.

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Genelia Deshmukh opted for a stunning Manish Malhotra blue saree and paired it with a beautiful lighter-shaded blue ruffled blouse. Both by Manish, this complete blue sequined saree and tissue ruffled saree blouse set cost a whopping Rs 2.25 lakh. Yes, you read that right. The ensemble cost the actress quite a lot – but with how gorgeous she looks, it’s worth every penny.

With the ice-blue saree and the way Genelia Deshmukh carries herself, the actress reminds us of a desi Elsa and we have no doubt she too can be a Disney princess. The only difference, her warm smile will melt away all the ice sculptures her Frozen counterpart may erect. Looking at her, we just fall more in love with her smile, grace and charm.

The actress kept the sequined saree as the main focus of the look and styled it with several silver bangles – that match the saree perfectly and drop diamond earrings with dark blue gemstones set in their centre. While she wore silver heels and looked even taller she styled her hair in a pulled-back bun with silver threads. For makeup, she kept it clean with well-maintained brows, light eye makeup and a nude lip shade.

Check out Genelia Deshmukh’s look here and let us know in the comments what you think of it:

