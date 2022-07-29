Shilpa Shetty is a stunning beauty and a glimpse at her Instagram page will make you fall in love with her thanks to her fashion sense, fitness advice and more. The actress, who turned 47 last month, recently walked the ramp and let us tell you, she looked drop-dead gorgeous while she showed off her well-toned curves.

Advertisement

Shilpa turned showstopper for Dolly J as the designer unveiled her ‘Collection Meraki.’ The collection is a perfect mix of glam, golden hues and fluid textures and it makes the stunning actress look way too s*xy and hot to handle.

Advertisement

On the ramp, Shilpa Shetty rocked a beautiful sleeveless cutout number that featured shimmer, shine, tissue, features and more. The gown featured dramatic cascades and pretty patterns all over it with pockets hidden at the hips. The elegant gown featured feather detailing in V-pattern diving the shiny top from a beautiful pinkish tissue skirt bottom.

Shilpa Shetty accessorised the look with a beautiful and sleek diamond necklace fitted with a blue gemstone and diamond bangles and rings. She complemented her style with a loose hairdo and makeup that highlighted her high cheekbones and eyes. For her lips, the actress kept her lipstick hidden in her gown’s pocket and touched it up while she posed at the end of the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trend Folio (@trendfolio)

The plunging neckline showed off the actress’ cle*vage while the cut-out section at her waist proved that she really works out to maintain her figure. While the front of the gown is stunning, the back will leave you with your mouth open. The actress’ back was on display for all to see as she strutted the ramp like a model who can give anyone in their 20s a run for their money.

See these pictures and videos, can you believe Shilpa Shetty is nearing her 50th birthday soon? It’s really hard, we know. From 1-10, let us know in the comments how much you rate this ramp look.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria, Chitrangda Singh, Katrina Kaif Or Alia Bhatt – Who Gave Big Bikini Goals During Their Exotic Vacay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram