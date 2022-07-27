Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress made our day brighter with her never seen staggering looks in a feathery sequined outfit.

Advertisement

The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Shraddha wore a sparkling peach sequined outfit. In the caption, she wrote, “🦄💜💫”

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor sported a two-piece outfit. The dress has a blouse and skirt. The blouse is embellished with intricate stone embroidery with feathery sleeves. The blouse also has a stylish backless cut-out pattern. In contrast, the skirt is heavily sequined with intricate embroidery. The overall outfit is a sight to behold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is to be released on March 8th.

A few weeks back, a couple of photos and videos from the sets of Luv Ranajn’s next had surfaced on the web taking it by storm.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Body Double In Shamshera Catches Everyone’s Attention With His Swoon-Worthy Looks On The Internet, Netizens React, “Isiko Launch Kar Dete, Movie Hit Ho Jati”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram