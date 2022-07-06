Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for a rom-com helmed by Luv Ranjan. The collaboration has been making headlines for a long time. The film went on floors recently and pictures from the sets are going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Both Kapoor‘s are coming together for the first time on screen and it is dubbed as a fresh pairing. Fans are quite excited to watch them on the big screen. As excitement is in the air, a picture featuring Shraddha donning a pink bikini is going viral.

Advertisement

Going by the leaked pic, both Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted filming the movie in exotic foreign locations. While Shraddha was rocking the pink bikini, Ranbir was seen donning yellow shorts and a pink shirt.

As soon as the photos started circulating online, fans got excited and started commenting on Ranbir and Shraddha’s new look. A user wrote, “How can someone be HOT and CUTE at the same time!? #ShraddhaKapoor”, while another netizen tweeted, “ranbir kapoor and shraddha Kapoor on the set of barbie (2023).”

Take a look at some of the netizen reactions below:

ranbir kapoor and shraddha kapoor on the set of barbie (2023) pic.twitter.com/nfzhDuB38v — shikha (@kapoorsgirl) July 5, 2022

How can someone be HOT and CUTE at the same time!? 🥵🔥❤️#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/zSwQZ638Yn — The Blackstar (@realchikoo) July 5, 2022

Previously, a video from the sets of the film was leaked online. In the video, both Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are seen romancing each other. Not just that we hear one of the tracks from the film where Ranbir is goofing around and almost kisses Shraddha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage 🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor)

Talking about the film, Luv Ranjan who is well known for his films like Pyar Ka Panchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akaash Vani is directing the film. Dubbed as a Romantic comedy, it is set to hit the screens on Holi next year, March 8, 2023. Filmmaker-producer Boney Kapoor will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s father.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Collection Including 5.8 Lakhs Worth Dior x Air Jordan 1, 2.6 Lakhs Worth Nike X Off-White Converse Chuck 70 & More Is A Haven For All Sneaker Lovers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram