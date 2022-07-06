Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood right now. Not just that, he also happens to be one of the most bankable stars in the industry at the moment. The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we have got you a throwback of the time when he received a call from none other than ‘Badshah Of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan after his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. Scroll below to read his reaction to the same.

Advertisement

Ranveer is one hell of an entertainer, his energetic aura is nothing short of inspiration for youngsters in the industry who can learn from him. Every time he appears on the screen, he owns it like no one else and gets into the skin of his character like a king. Coming back to the topic, the actor made his big Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra’s production house YRF.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ opposite Anushka Sharma. Once the actor made an appearance on Simi Garewal’s talk show and revealed how Shah Rukh Khan called him after his successful B-town debut.

Ranveer Singh said, “This was after the release of Band Baaja Baraat. I met Maneesh and he said, ‘Call aa gaya? Khush hai (Did you get a call? Are you happy now)?’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ he was like ‘Arey phone check kar naa (Just check your phone)’. So, I open my phone and I see these missed calls and I was like ‘Nooo!’ It was Shah Rukh Khan.”

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor further said, “I had missed his (Shah Rukh) call can you imagine.” He further recalled, “For the longest time I was sitting with my phone and was like ‘Unbelievable, how could I miss that call?’ And it rang … I was like ‘Helloooo …’ It was him on the other line and he had seen Band Baaja Baraat and he said the loveliest things. I was running around the office jumping and pumping my fists and was like ‘I can’t believe he called and I can’t believe he said that…’”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently in the US and will be celebrating his birthday with wife Deepika Padukone there.

What are your thoughts on Singh revealing the story of missing out on SRK’s calls after his big debut? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shruti Haasan Clears Air About Being Hospitalized & In A ‘Critical Condition’, Says “Some Media Outlets Have Blown It Way Out Of Proportion…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram