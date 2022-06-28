Actor Shah Rukh Khan has lately been all over social media as he is preparing for his Bollywood comeback with the movie Pathaan. His fans are extremely elated to have him back after a short break, which he took, right after the arrest of his son Aaryan Khan in a drug case. In the most recent turn of events, the actor was spotted riding a stylish bike at a star-studded event and looks like this has given the fans a hint about Dhoom 4.

For the unversed, SRK was previously in the news when he dropped the motion poster of his film Pathaan on the occasion of completing 30 years in the film industry. The actor was introduced as a rugged figure and it seemed like he had also bulked up to fit into the character. Apart from this, he will be seen playing a key role in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, both of which are expected to hit the theatres in 2023.

In the most recent turn of events, a video of Shah Rukh Khan has been picking pace on social media and looks like there is a legitimate reason for it. At the recent Umang 2022 event, the actor was seen riding a bike while donning formal attire and it made all of our jaws drop.

Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in a crisp white shirt and a set of black pants while riding the black and orange two-wheeler. He also added a brown polka-dotted scarf similar to his Don style which is quite intriguing as there have been several rumours about him being in talks with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3. Have a look at how he zoomed away in the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

The video ended up triggering several speculations about Shah Rukh Khan being considered for Dhoom 4 and has already left the audience hooked and excited. Have a look.

If #SRK in #Dhoom4 then I'm sure will break all the records.. Coz his negative roles are always at the top☺ and we all know that villain in #dhoom sequels are always audience's hero😌 — Nur Shaikh (@nur_shaikhul) June 27, 2022

