South director Arun Kumar aka Atlee’s upcoming directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film’s recently released teaser has left us super excited for the upcoming action thriller.

Advertisement

Just yesterday (22nd June) the film was making headlines for the reports of Deepika Padukone joining the star cast. It definitely amped up our excitement to see DP and SRK sharing screen space once again. However, there is another exciting tea about the upcoming film that will leave you fans exhilarated. For a hint, another actor is set to join the star cast of Atlee’s next, and he is known for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali too. Read on to know who we are talking about, and no it’s not Prabhas.

Advertisement

Without further adieu, the south superstar who we are talking about who’s known for his role in Baahubali, Rana Daggubati is all set to join the star cast of Atlee’s Jawan. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Right after reports claimed that Deepika Padukone would be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan, fresh reports by ETimes now claim Telugu star Rana Daggubati too will be joining the team. According to the reports, the handsome hunk will be playing a crucial role in the film. However, nothing has yet been finalized from the makers or the actor’s side.

Woah! That’s indeed huge. If the talk between the makers and Rana goes smoothly then it definitely will be a huge project for Rana after Baahubali. We are quite excited to hear some confirmation from the makers too.

Are you excited to see Rana Daggubati starring in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Called Salman Khan ‘Ullu Ke Patthe’ At An Award Function Recalling His Stand On Not Accepting Awards, “How Did You Accept This One”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram