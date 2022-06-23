From a Delhi ka Munda to ruling millions of hearts across the world, Bollywood’s heartbeat Shah Rukh Khan truly is no less than a king. Not just his fans, every producer, actor, and director in the industry have massive respect for the actor. Every Industry director yearns to once work or collab with King Khan for a project.

One such director is Anubhav Sinha, who’s known for directing some amazing films like Tum Bin, Cash, Thappad, Anek, Mulk, and Tum Bin 2, and especially is known for his 2011 released project Ra.One along with SRK. Each time Sinha was questioned about king Khan, all he had was praises and just praises for the actor. Talking about the Pathaan actor and the director, today we bring you a throwback video of Anubhav sharing some insightful deets about the actor that will surely melt your heart.

In the heartwarming video shared by an SRK fan page on Instagram, Anubhav Sinha who was attending the event ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’ (which is a famous Urdu literary festival), was asked about anecdote with Shah Rukh Khan. As the host asked about it, Sinha is heard saying, “Shah Rukh.. he’s not a star, he’s not…he’s just a privilege to know. Most people who don’t know him won’t understand this. I keep telling him ki mujhe tumhare sath film banane Mai utna interest nahi hai jitna tumhe janne mai hai because tumse itna seekhne milta hai.. matlab Maine waisa admi he nahi dekha. Tho mai jabhi milta hu mai film discuss he nahi karta.”

As the video continues, when the host asked what qualities he likes about Shah Rukh Khan, Anubhav Sinha said, “Aurton ki izzat ya basically insano ki izzat wo Kamal hai, usko pata nahi hai ki mai usse chura laya hu. ye tamiz mai usse chura laya hu. Koi Ghar aayega, koi bhi ho wo neeche tak jayega, uski gadi tak jayega gaddi ka darvaza kholega, usmai bithayega, jabtak gadi chali nahi jayegi khada rahega. And if its a lady then tho matlab if he could wo har kadam ke neeche apna haath rakh dega. He’s so chivalrous.”

“And what I also love about him is his humble arrogance. He’s very humble and very arrogant at the same time. He knows he is continued to be a middle-class boy, at this age and stage of his life where he is Shah Rukh Khan, but he continues to be a middle-class boy which is fascinating and there is many more things. The way he deals with problems, the kind of courage he has. Until I met him I thought I was the most hardworking guy on the planet, but fir mujhe laga yeh char baje subha meeting karke wapis aaya, toh uske aadhe ghante baad fir uska phone aaya. The actor then mimicked SRK talking on the call. The director then explained telling him “acha abhi bhi soch hi rahe ho? kyuki meeting khatam ho gayi na ab so jate Hai”. The director concluded by saying that “There is a lot to learn from him”.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fans Of Srk Nagpur (@fansofsrknagpur)

What are your thoughts on Anubhav Sinha’s sweet words about Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

