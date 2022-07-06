Ranbir Kapoor is many things, a talented actor, loving partner to Alia Bhatt, and soon-to-be father of their child. Another thing that he is famous for is his sneaker collection. As street fashion prevailed in India, several stars expanded their shoe collection that boasted some of the most expensive sneakers in the world.

Advertisement

Many other celebs like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Badshah are also on board the sneaker express and have huge collections of Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Air Jordan, and more. However, this time our focus is on the Brahmastra actor and his sneaker haven.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is often seen wearing some of the most iconic pairs. This includes Dior x Air Jordan 1 high top. These premium sneakers have a retail price of Rs 5.8 Lakhs. It also remains one of the most iconic collaborations in sneaker world history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is already clear by now that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t hold back from spending big bucks on his shoes. Another iconic pair owned by the star is Nike X Off-White Converse Chuck 70 High-Top. These sneakers cost as much as Rs 2.6 Lakhs.

There are several Air Jordans in his wardrobe, and it includes the Retro Air Jordans 4 OG Cement worth Rs 1.08 lakhs. Ranbir was seen donning the shoes with a a casual all-black fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor彡 (@ranbir__kapoor82)

The actor has been spotted wearing Rick Owens Geobasket High-Tops as well. Worth Rs. 65,000, this solid pair is something that Kapoor pulls off easily with his street style wear. This is the least expensive in the entire list but the most expensive is yet to come!

The AJs don’t end here. Ranbir Kapoor has been wearing Nike x Off-White Air Jordan NRG sneakers on several occasions. These sneakers cost as high as Rs 6.9 Lakhs! The Shamshera actor was seen styling this with an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweatshirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor彡 (@ranbir__kapoor82)

Besides all these, Ranbir Kapoor also owns many more countless sneakers including Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey, Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, and Air Jordan Retro 4, 6, 11.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Can’t Date Sonam Kapoor & Deepika Padukone After Watching Koffee With Karan As They Will Bitch About Him Like Ranbir Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram