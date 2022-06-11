Ever since reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor uniting for a film had surfaced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about it. Now pictures and videos from the sets of the film are leaked. Shraddha is seen donning a bikini. Scroll down to know more.

While not much is known about the film, the romantic comedy is being helmed by Luv Ranjan who is well known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Currently, the film’s team is in Spain shooting a song sequence.

Now in the leaked video from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are filming a romantic, steamy sequence in the waters in Spain. While Ranbir is seen flaunting his toned body in a shirtless look, Shraddha is seen donning a bikini.

Take a look at the BTS video below:

View this post on Instagram

Recently, another video for the on-screen couple had hit the web, where they were spotted shooting for a romantic sequence. Ranbir donned a casual look, while Shraddha looked pretty in a yellow dress. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming release Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee and its trailer will release on June 15. Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the film. The duo will be seen for the first time together on screen.

