Janhvi Kapoor is super busy as she is jam-packed in her promotion schedule for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. While the actress has been moving from place to place to promote her movie, she has left her mark creating controversy in the back. Recently, the actress came up to clarify one of her messes when she called working with brother Arjun Kapoor in a film named ‘nepotism’.

Advertisement

Good Luck Jerry will see Janhvi alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and many more. The movie is set to release on 29th July 2022 and is directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

Advertisement

According to a video shared on Reddit, during a recent conversation with Filmi Mirchi, Janhvi Kapoor took it upon herself to clarify her statements in her previous interviews. The actress had termed working with her brother Arjun Kapoor ‘nepotism’, but now claims that she had mentioned that in a sleepy state. When asked more about it, she said, “I say so much bu***t. See that’s the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn’t land very well.”

Continuing the interview, Janhvi Kapoor also talked about how even in these long hours of work she manages to go to the gym as it makes her feel real good. She said, “I was run out of sleep, I said, ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don’t know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don’t know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.”

The actress also went on to react to one of her previous statements over ‘screwing’ over the trolls on social media, who would target her sister Khushi Kapoor. It is to be noted that Khushi will be starring in Zoya Akhtar’s next flick The Archies. Clarifying that statement of hers, Janhvi said, “I was getting very passionate. What can I do, I can’t go look around for them and do something. But it will upset me and it will upset me more than anyone saying anything about me”

Are you excited to see Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: No Entry Mein Entry: Salman Khan To Kick-Start Shooting For Anees Bazmee’s Next Mass Entertainer From Early Next Year – Exciting Deets Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram