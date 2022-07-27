Brian Tracy once said, “It doesn’t matter where you are coming from. All that matters is where you are going.” We know a lot of examples in our day to day lives who have proved this quote right multiple times including veteran actress Rekha. Do y’all know that she didn’t want to become an actress but it was her mother who sent her to the film industry and she worked 4-5 shifts for 15-20 years and made a successful career for herself. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rekha is one of the most popular and successful actresses of all time. From her fashion sense to acting skills, everytime the veteran actress comes on the big screen, it’s impossible for us to take our eyes off her.

Back in the day, during an interview with The Hindu, Rekha opened up on her career and revealed that it was actually her mother who sent her to the film industry and said, “I didn’t plan to come to Mumbai, or become an actor, or be single, or lead the life I do now. Someone decided this life for me. When I was young, my mother sent me into the film industry and I did four and five shifts a day for 15-20 years. I’m reaping the benefits of that today. “

Rekha continued and added, “First, it’s a luxury for me to have my sanity intact. My solitude and the fact that I can watch the sunrise and sunset every day from my house. That I can sit in my garden and watch the wrens and kingfishers that come and go. It’s a tiny place, but it’s my oasis. I like the feeling of being able to take care of myself on my own time and in my own space and the luxury of being able to make my own choices. I don’t have to seek permission from anyone, be it a parent, companion or spouse. That is a huge responsibility because I have no one to blame if I make a mistake. No one I can turn around and accuse, ‘You told me to do that!’ If I fail, it’s all my fault”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha (@legendaryrekha)

That’s actually a very insightful thought and young actors can learn from that.

What are your thoughts on Rekha opening up on her Bollywood career? Tell us in the comments below.

