7 Bollywood Actresses Who Can Provide The Ideal Bikini Style Guide
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Can Provide The Ideal Bikini Style Guide ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

Monsoon is the ideal season to rock some bikini pieces while sitting by the shore and soaking in the calm, peaceful vibe of rain-washed beaches. So if you are planning for a seaside getaway and want to sit by the shore, enjoy the gloomy weather, sip some cocktails, and flaunt your bikini style, take notes from our very own B-town actresses to redefine your bikini style, by throwing in some monokinis, two-piece bikinis, and vibrant pieces!

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone provides the ideal guide on making a statement with a shimmering golden monokini with a plunging neckline and deep side cuts. Throw in some chunky earrings and a stack of bracelets, and prepare for ultimate beachside drama.

Deepika Padukone ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

2. Kriti Sanon

The Teen Patti actress shows how to keep it playful in a bright blue two-piece bikini with wrapped-around patterns detailing under the bust and at the waistline. Contrary to Padukone’s look, opt for a no-accessory look to shed additional drama, keeping the focus on your striking silhouette instead.

Kriti Sanon ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

3. Janhvi Kapoor

If you are in the mood to bring your vibrant aura to the beach, learn from Janhvi Kapoor how to ace a neon yellow bikini with an elegant back strap. The simple and chic look shows how less is more can win over the bikini season!

Janhvi Kapoor ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

4. Kiara Advani

For those looking to blend delicate with daring, take notes from Kiara Advani’s War 2 look to know how to rock a metallic neon bikini piece with a knotted accent. Also, let your hair embrace the wavy style and elevate your look with bright red lips.

Kiara Advani ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can show you the way if you are looking to bring fun, frolic, and youthful cheer to the beach with a pop of colour. Take cues from her colour-blocked two-piece bikini, which exuberates a playful vibe, and opt for a minimalist look with simple but classy jewellery and metal shades.

Alia Bhatt ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

6. Pragya Jaiswal

If you want something chic and modest, check out Pragya Jaiswal’s white monokini, which is detailed with a metallic chain in the middle. To amp up your elegant but flattering aura, match it with a white shrug and accessorize the look with contemporary golden jewellery.

Pragya Jaiswal ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

7. Sharvari

Wrap up the unique bikini inspirations with Sharvari’s chic and classy printed two-piece bikini, ideal for those planning to keep their print game strong. Just like the Munjya actress, go for a minimally stacked neckpiece, bracelet, and tinted shades.

Sharvari Wagh ( Photo Credit – PR Image )

If you are ready to splash into the beach and bikini season, which Bollywood diva would you take inspiration from?

For more such fashion & lifestyle content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disha Patani Unleashes Her Inner Femme Fatale In A Bold & Strapless All-Black Couture!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out