Monsoon is the ideal season to rock some bikini pieces while sitting by the shore and soaking in the calm, peaceful vibe of rain-washed beaches. So if you are planning for a seaside getaway and want to sit by the shore, enjoy the gloomy weather, sip some cocktails, and flaunt your bikini style, take notes from our very own B-town actresses to redefine your bikini style, by throwing in some monokinis, two-piece bikinis, and vibrant pieces!

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone provides the ideal guide on making a statement with a shimmering golden monokini with a plunging neckline and deep side cuts. Throw in some chunky earrings and a stack of bracelets, and prepare for ultimate beachside drama.

2. Kriti Sanon

The Teen Patti actress shows how to keep it playful in a bright blue two-piece bikini with wrapped-around patterns detailing under the bust and at the waistline. Contrary to Padukone’s look, opt for a no-accessory look to shed additional drama, keeping the focus on your striking silhouette instead.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

If you are in the mood to bring your vibrant aura to the beach, learn from Janhvi Kapoor how to ace a neon yellow bikini with an elegant back strap. The simple and chic look shows how less is more can win over the bikini season!

4. Kiara Advani

For those looking to blend delicate with daring, take notes from Kiara Advani’s War 2 look to know how to rock a metallic neon bikini piece with a knotted accent. Also, let your hair embrace the wavy style and elevate your look with bright red lips.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can show you the way if you are looking to bring fun, frolic, and youthful cheer to the beach with a pop of colour. Take cues from her colour-blocked two-piece bikini, which exuberates a playful vibe, and opt for a minimalist look with simple but classy jewellery and metal shades.

6. Pragya Jaiswal

If you want something chic and modest, check out Pragya Jaiswal’s white monokini, which is detailed with a metallic chain in the middle. To amp up your elegant but flattering aura, match it with a white shrug and accessorize the look with contemporary golden jewellery.

7. Sharvari

Wrap up the unique bikini inspirations with Sharvari’s chic and classy printed two-piece bikini, ideal for those planning to keep their print game strong. Just like the Munjya actress, go for a minimally stacked neckpiece, bracelet, and tinted shades.

If you are ready to splash into the beach and bikini season, which Bollywood diva would you take inspiration from?

