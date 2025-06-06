Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema today. She’s been the leading actress in blockbusters like Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Padmaavat, among others. Dhokha actor Muzammil Ibrahim recently made sensational claims about dating the diva while he was earning more. Scroll below for a detailed comparison of their net worth in 2025.

What Muzammil Ibrahim said about Deepika Padukone?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil claimed he dated Deepika for two years, shortly after she moved to Mumbai to pursue her acting career. They reportedly were in a financial crunch, so they often took rickshaw rides together. That’s not it; the Horn Ok Pleassss actor also claimed he was in touch with the Kalki 2 actress until she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2019.

During the interview, Muzammil Ibrahim claimed he was earning more than Deepika Padukone since he was a “star” then. He also claimed he bought a car when they had no money, which made the actress very happy.

Muzammil Ibrahim Net Worth 2025

As per various online sources, Muzammil Ibrahim has a net worth of 42.85 crores as of 2025. He worked alongside Pooja Bhatt as the leading man in Dhokha. The actor also played a pivotal role in Horn OK Pleassss and Will You Marry Me?. Apart from that, he’s also starred in the TV series Special Ops and Special Ops 2.

Deepika Padukone Net Worth 2025

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses. She’s worked with ace directors like Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shoojit Sircar, and Nag Ashwin, among others. As per recent reports, she was taking home a remuneration of 40 crores for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which she is no longer a part of.

She also earns a whopping salary for her brand deals. She’s also an investor in Furlenco, Epigamia, and Blue Tokai Coffee, among other brands.

DP also owns the skincare brand 82°E. She also has her own production house, KA Enterprises LLP, and the clothing brand All About You.

As of 2025, Deepika Padukone has a net worth of 500 crores.

Deepika Padukone vs Muzammil Ibrahim Net Worth

In comparison to alleged ex-boyfriend Muzammil Ibrahim, Deepika has a 1066% higher net worth. She began her career around 2005 in Mumbai. In about 20 years, the tables have truly turned for the actress, who’s one of the most bankable stars in India today.

