Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are two of the most famous pop stars among the current lot. The duo, being from the same industry, often crossed paths, and it hasn’t always been pleasant. There had been alleged animosity between Tay and Miley after the 2013 VMAs, which changed people’s perception towards the Disney alum after her infamous performance. Taylor allegedly thought that it was ‘grotesque,’ which did not sit well with the Hannah Montana star, although the former’s rep denied the claims.

The 2013 VMAs not only saw Miley’s ‘twerky’ performance but also witnessed Tay taking a dig at Harry Styles. The entire ceremony was an eventful one and will always be memorable to the fans and to those who attended the award show. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

A source close to Miley Cyrus reported to OK! that she does not like women who put other women down. The source revealed that Miley loathes ‘girly girls,’ indicating Taylor Swift‘s alleged ‘grotesque’ remark. While explaining further about the ‘Flowers’ singer’s distaste for Swift, the source added, “She thinks Taylor is stuck up and can’t deal with how prissy she is.” The claims did not stop there. As per the insider, the Disney alum also took a dig at Tay and Harry Styles’ relationship.

For the unversed, at the same award show, Taylor Swift got an award for her video ‘I Knew You Were Trouble,’ which she wrote with Harry Styles in mind. She took a dig at the One Direction singer while accepting the honor on stage. That was also one of the highlights of the eventful night.

Referring to that, the source close to Miley Cyrus alleged, “She’s telling everyone that Taylor is a ‘s*xless, frigid ice princess’ who ‘bored’ Harry Styles out of bed.”

Both Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are two of the leading female forces in the music industry and have come a long way since their debuts. While they might not be friends, no shots have been fired between the two.

In September this year, Miley Cyrus opened up about a viral pic from the past featuring her in sweatpants alongside glammed-up Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Emily Osment. Speaking of it, she said how it became a meme and clarified that she was a bis*xual since then.

As for Taylor Swift, the singer is enjoying success in her professional life as her film The Eras Tour is a raging success. In personal life, too, Tay is smitten by athlete Travis Kelce.

